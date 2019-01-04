Registration opens for 2019 Great Limerick run

Registration has opened for one of the country's top mass sporting events taking place during the May Bank Holiday weekend, 2019 in Limerick city.

The Regeneron Great Limerick Run takes in some of the best sights of the Treaty City through its 10km, half marathon and full marathon routes on May 5.

An additional Children's run for fun is held on Saturday, May 4.

Full details on entry and registration is available on www.greatlimerickrun.com