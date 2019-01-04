RUNNING
Registration opens for 2019 Great Limerick run
Registration opens for 2019 Great Limerick run
Registration has opened for one of the country's top mass sporting events taking place during the May Bank Holiday weekend, 2019 in Limerick city.
The Regeneron Great Limerick Run takes in some of the best sights of the Treaty City through its 10km, half marathon and full marathon routes on May 5.
An additional Children's run for fun is held on Saturday, May 4.
Full details on entry and registration is available on www.greatlimerickrun.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on