Fundraising concert in Nenagh for Our Lady's Children's Hospital

A musical evening for primary school music students in support of Our Lady's Children’s Hospital, Crumlin will take place on Sunday, February 10 in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Experience a lively musical performance with Nenagh Brass Band, Co. Tipperary Ryan’s Youth String Orchestra and primary school pupils from Ardcroney NS, Barnane NS, Drom NS, Templetuohy NS, Toomevara NS as well as local group Rigs & Jeels.

The different acts performing at this event consist of a variety of instrumental groups and age groups.

Adult admission costs €10 while children are free. All are welcome to attend.

All profits for this event will be donated to Our Lady’s Childrens Hospital, Crumlin.