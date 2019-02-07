TG4 airs new series by Tipperary director on GAA clubs and local communities

A new seven part series examining the connection between the GAA and local communities across Ireland by Tipperary director Richie O’ Donnell is set to air on TG4 this Thursday.

Ár gClub follows the stories of four very different GAA clubs as they compete, battle for honours, and strive to survive the 2018 season.

Over the next two months each episode will follow the players and their families involved with GAA clubs An Ghaeltacht in Kerry, Na Piarsaigh in Galway, Na Dúnaibh in Donegal and Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin for the joys and the heartbreaks involved in supporting their home club.

Seoladh an tsraith nua Ár gClub le @EvanneNiC i @KCrokesGAAClub le déanaí. Cuirfear tús leis amárach 20.00. Don't miss the first episode of Ár gClub tomorrow 20.00. pic.twitter.com/iJhkRQYpXt — TG4 (@TG4TV) February 6, 2019

The series is the brainchild of Cahir born director Richie O’Donnell, who directed the award winning documentaries The Pipe and The Atlantic.

Ár gClub begins on Thursday, February 7 at 8pm on TG4.

Episode 1: January 2018 and we follow the supporters of Cumann Caide na Gaeltachta to their All Ireland semi-final match against Moy Tír na nÓg from Tyrone, both clubs battling for a place in the final and to play in Croke Park. Back in Conamara the Liam McCarthy Cup arrives at na Piarsaigh clubhouse as the under 8 team begin their first training session of the season. At CLG Na nDúnaibh preparations begin on and off the field as they will host the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta finals in June. In Dublin a lack of playing pitches is proving to be a real problem for the Kilmacud Crokes GAA club.

Episode 2: In West Kerry teams from across the country arrive for the weekend to play in the annual Comórtas Caide Páidí Uí Shé which is organised by CLG na Gaeltachta and the Ó Sé family. In Dublin we see the how the Kilmacud Crokes GAA club are promoting camogie in the area, the girls and parents of the u12 camogie team must manage rush hour traffic to make training. In Donegal, due to costs the members of CLG na nDúnaibh take control of the construction of their new stand. In Connemara the manager of Na Piarsaigh ladies football team fears they may not be able to field a team, can the club survive?

Episode 3: The supporters of newly promoted 'An Ghaeltacht' enjoy the build up to their first round senior championship match against county champions Dr. Crokes of Killarney. In Conamara, Na Piarsaigh ladies football team manage to field a team for their first match, but will it be enough to beat their local rivals. Kilmacud Crokes & Dublin intercounty hurler Fergal Whitely discusses the 'club versus county' debate as he does linesman for his club at a senior league match. As the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta nears, hosts Na Dúnaibh welcome its returning emigrants as they come for the club’s biggest day.

Episode 4: The Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta weekend has finally arrived for CLG na nDúnaibh with club players, officials and supporters both excited and nervous in anticipation for the competition. With large numbers of visitors expected to arrive, the whole community takes huge pride in the improvement works which have been just completed on time. On the field both the men’s and ladies teams begin to feel the local pressure to win the Comórtas on their home pitch. The men’s team have not won the competition since 1982 and the newly formed ladies team face an uphill battle if they are to upset the odds.

Episode 5: Late Summer in west Kerry and local farmers are busy harvesting before a vital championship match for An Ghaeltacht. A win for An Ghaeltacht will ensure their position in the senior ranks of Kerry football. In Dublin Fergal Whitely & the hurlers of Kilmacud Crokes face the mighty task of having to defeat All Ireland champions Cuala if they are to book their spot in the county final for a 3rd year in a row. In Connemara we see how the underage teams of Na Piarsaigh are doing in their club’s amalgamation with their neighbouring club and the ladies team look to win their first game of the season.

Episode 6: For the third year in a row the hurlers of Kilmacud Crokes have reached the Dublin senior county final. Having lost the two previous finals, they are determined not to lose. In West Kerry, and on the back of local fundraising An Ghaeltacht begin preparations for the 2019 Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta competition with the construction of a new football pitch. In Galway, Na Piarsaigh play an important underage final where they are hoping that this young crop of players can bolster their adult junior team which has been decimated by emigration.

Episode 7: In the final episode of the series we are with the clubs in the final weeks of the 2018 season. The hurlers and supporters of Kilmacud Crokes are nervously anticipating their Dublin senior county final replay. In West Kerry the supporters of An Ghaeltacht are also feeling the pressure as they play their Senior relegation final. After only one year back in the senior ranks they face relegation back to intermediate if they fail to win. In Galway, Na Piarsaigh ladies football team face a difficult choice as they battle to save their club, might this be their last year?