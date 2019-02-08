What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Fundraiser

A fundraiser for North Tipperary Hospice is being organised by Bridget Ryan Killeen in Michael Hogans Templederry on Friday, February 8 at 9pm. Music by the Castle Trio

Dancing

This months Social Dancing band in Clogheen is Just 2 who are back by popular demand. On Saturday, February 9 Just 2 will play in St Paul's Clogheen from 9pm to Midnight. Adm €10.

Drama

Cloughjordan Drama Group will present Happy birthday dear Alice by Bernard Farrell in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan commencing on Friday, February 15 at 8pm and running for six nights.

Tractor run

Fundraising tractor run will take place in Upperchurch this Sunday, February 10 starting at 12.30pm. All funds raised will go towards the Upperchurch, Drombane Community Development Association. All support is greatly appreciated and we hope to see you on the day.

Music



Come to the Courthouse rambles on Thursday February 14. The music will start at 7.30pm and going on the previous rambles this promises to be a really great night’s entertainment. You can take part as a musician, a singer, a story teller or a listener. Ring 0505 22550 for information

Concert

On Friday, February 15, Moycarkey NS will host an evening of musical entertainment in St. Peter's Church Moycarkey at 7.30pm. Performing on the night will be past and present pupils, Horse and Jockey singers, Frank Hayes, Conor Harnett, Lorraine Treacy, Cuisle Harpists, Seán Treacy Pipe Band, Moycarkey Two-Mile-Borris Littleton Folk Group. All funds raised will go towards school refurbishment plan. Tickets €15, available from Moycarkey NS, O' Keeffe's shop Horse and Jockey and Lár na Páirce, Thurles.

Comedy

Pat Shortt is back with his latest stage show called Hey! at the Brú Ború Cashel this March. Pat Shortt plays the Brú Ború Cashel on March 1, 2019. Show begins at 8pm.

Tipperary Musical Society

TMS present Jesus Christ Superstar in the Tipperary Excel for six nights from Monday, February 18 to Saturday, February 23. Tickets are on sale now from the Excel at 062 80520.

Music

The Muriel O’Connor & Fran Curry Show comes to the Nenagh Arts Centre on March 9, 2019. Show begins at 8pm. Tickets €16 / €14.

