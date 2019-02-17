Tipperary panto fans enjoyed wonderful Beauty and the Beast in Cahir

Once again and for the ninth year in a row Cahir Pantomime Society had a fantastic turnout for their latest production 'Beauty and the Beast’ and it was a sell-out success.

The much anticipated Pantomime took place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday last weekend with Matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. The first night’s performance was in aid of Cahir Men’s Shed who had been busy for weeks in the background making props and painting sets among many other things.

There were no complaints when they were encouraged on stage to participate in the Baby Shark routine either! There were amazing individual performances by first timer Aimee Shine who played Beauty and Kevin O’Connor who played the Prince/ Beast with some beautiful duets.

There were some very funny performances by old hands Paddy Caplice who played Jacques, Vinny Conron who played Ma, Catherine McVicker playing Malabelle, Louise Garcia aka Felix the Dog and Aine Guerin who played Capucine.

And who knew furniture could act?! with Michael Duggan as Cogsworth the Clock, Rachel Downey as Lumiere, Barbara Binchy as Mrs Potts, Caitlin Fanning as Chip, Emily Burke as the Table, Tia Casey Simpson as Madam Wardrobe and Esther Wills as the Rug there wasn’t a wooden or woolly performance among them!

The Pages Petit & Filous played by Michaela Fogarty & Kaja Gorwa were in all the right places at all the right times. Of course there were beautiful performances also from members of Cahir Youth Choir, Cahir Majorettes, the Chorus, musicians Gary, Paul and Pat and the lads of Altec Light & Sound making this a production to remember.

Cahir Pantomime Society has an amazing production team that produce the right results every time putting everything seamlessly together and with tireless enthusiasm. From Musical Director Kayla Maher, Choreographer Sandra Quinn, Assistant Producer Valerie Condon, Set Designer Tina Looby, Kings of Sets Pat O’Donnell and Barry Condon, Prompter Eimear Grogan along with many others who help in the wings and all overseen by the creative and omnipresent Producer John Hally.

Well done to all involved. Beauty & The Beast was an entertaining, funny, sing along and join in production. One can only wonder what will be Cahir Pantomime Societies 10th Anniversary Production next year?!