Tipperary to host stroke awareness event due to gap in services

A free stroke awareness and information event will be held at the Clonmel Park Hotel in County Tipperary on February 25.

Organised by the South Tipperary Stroke Communication Group in association with the Irish Heart Foundation, the event will be opened by Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan.

The event, supported by Home Instead Senior Care, will run from 9.30am to 1.30pm and will provide information on a range of topics including aphasia (impairment of language), brain injury, rehab and recovery, support for family and carers, risks and prevention, healthy lifestyle, and medical advancements in various treatments.

Attendees at the event will hear directly from stroke survivors about their experiences and from HSE professionals about the role of exercise and diet in stroke prevention and about recovery after stroke. Helena O’Donnell will represent the Irish Heart Foundation to speak about their network of support for stroke survivors and current advocacy campaigns for better stroke services.

There will be a presentation at the event from the No Barriers Foundation from Letterkenny, which will showcase the Eskobionics Robotic Exoskeleton. The exoskeleton is a gait therapy tool which can, in certain circumstances, help patients with spinal cord injuries to walk again whilst in the machine. Dr Frank Fogarty and lead physio Johnny Loughrey from the foundation will speak at the event.

Martin Quinn, one of the event organisers from Tipperary, suffered a stroke in 2013 while doing an interview on local radio. Martin said that this event is very important to showcase aspects of life after stroke and stroke prevention. "Communication after stroke for example and living with aphasia is something that has been highlighted by our group along with support for those in recovery. Without a properly managed and funded stroke support group, we are missing out on accessing important services and support, and I would ask the HSE and the Minister for Health Simon Harris to address this issue urgently for all stroke survivors and their carers in South Tipperary," Mr Quinn said.

"As a stroke survivor, I want to see better more improved services for all stroke survivors and greater investment by the Government in existing services and in new advancements and treatments. I believe that stroke is sometimes the 'poor relation' when it comes to funding of services. No stroke survivor should have to take to protesting for better services. Stroke survivors deserve better."

Irish Heart Foundation advocacy campaigns officer Helena O’Donnell added: “With an estimated 30,000 people in Ireland living with disabilities as a result of a stroke, the Government urgently needs to invest in services for stroke survivors. One in four people who have a stroke are under 65, yet services have not caught up with that changing demographic, leaving people living for years with the effects of a stroke and struggling to get their careers, relationships and finances back on track.

"Due to advances in medical care, more lives are being saved, yet stroke survivors chances of a full recovery are being squandered. A modest investment in hospital and community services would have a life-changing impact on many people.”