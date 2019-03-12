Take a walk across the mountains near the Tipperary/Waterford border

The annual Knockmealdown Crossing, organised by the Peaks Mountaineering Club, Clonmel takes place on Saturday April 13.

There will be three walks, catering for different levels of fitness. All walks start and finish at the Community Hall in the village of Newcastle, where a hot meal will be served at the end of each walk.

Registration costs €25, which includes the meal and transport to the start of each walk. Log onto www.peaksmcclonmel.ie for full information and to pre-register. Registration is also available on the day.

Even if walkers are pre-registered, they must check in at the Community Hall in Newcastle, and must also check in at the finish of each walk to avoid a mountain rescue call out.

Walkers must be over 18 years to participate and all walkers are advised to have suitable footwear, raingear, food and drink and a change of clothes.

Walk A, which is approximately 30 kilometres long with a height gain of approximately 1,250 metres, is a challenge walk of the high peaks of the Knockmealdowns. This walk is self-navigating and requires a high level of fitness and skill.

Registration is from 7-7.45am and the bus leaves at 8am.

Walk B is approximately 22 kilometres long, with a height gain of approximately 900 metres. This is a led walk taking in Bay Lough and some of the high peaks of the Knockmealdowns and requires a good level of fitness.

Registration is from 8-8.45am, with the bus leaving at 9am.

Walk C is approximately 17.5 kilometres long and is a led walk along the tracks and forest paths along the foothills of the Knockmealdowns, including Bay Lough and the East Munster Way, and requires a reasonable level of fitness.

Registration is from 10-10.45am and the bus leaves at 11am.

