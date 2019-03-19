Tipperary art exhibition opens at Clonmel library by Swiss artist Sophie Carpentieri

Swiss born artist Sophie Carpentieri opened her latest exhibition in Clonmel library this week that will run until March 30.

Sophie was born and raised in Switzerland where she studied architecture, but life had other plans and she started a journey, on horseback, that eventually led her to Ireland eigth years ago.

Her early interest in art, coupled with frequent commissions, has led Sophie into a full time practice in Kilcash, she exhibits regularly in County Tipperary.

Her work reflects her interest in the local landscape and her love of nature and animals.

Her latest exhibiton is called Murmuration.

Sophie says - “What if paintings were murmuration? One brush stroke, one starling; joined by a thousand others, to become one humming impression”.