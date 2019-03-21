Tense thriller The Harvest coming to The Source this March

The Harvest is a modern, well-constructed and psychologically tense new thriller from acclaimed playwright Jane McCarthy.

It’s a story about second chances and second lives; what we do when we have them, and what we might do to take them from others.

Charlotte is back on track, thanks to support from her steadfast husband, Malcolm, and son, Evan. She thinks she's found another lifeline in her new friend, Shane. But Shane knows more about her idyllic life than she realizes - and just how to destroy it.

Less than a week until we kick off our national tour #TheHarvest!

First stops: @MillTheatre Wed 27th, @WatergateKK Thur 28th & @sourcearts Sat 30th! Keep an eye on https://t.co/3ra6hT42lo for details... pic.twitter.com/dIyZTaqHXo March 21, 2019

‘Life is sweet. Good job. Pretty wife. A nice house in the suburbs. Shame about the past, creeping up behind you...’

The Harvest comes to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, March 30. Tickets cost €15 available now from The Source box office on 0504 90204.

