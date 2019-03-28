What's On: Tipperary going out guide

Tipperary Drama festival

Friday, March 29 (Confined) The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh (Holycross/ Ballycahill DG) in St Michael’s Community Centre, Holycross.

Drama Festival: Saturday, March 30 (Confined) The Righteous are Bold by Frank Carney (Kilmuckridge D.G.). In St Michael’s Community Centre, Holycross.

Theatre

John B Keanes Sive comes to Clogheen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (March 28-30). Curtains at 8.15pm. Tickets on sale at the Fruit and Veg Shop Clogheen or phone PJ on 087 798 4929.

The Forge Players present Mrs. Parliaments Night Out at the Simon Ryan Theater at the Excel in Tipperary Town on March 28, 29 and 30. Tickets available from 062 80520.

Drama

The Harvest comes to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, March 30. Tickets cost €15 available now from The Source box office on 0504 90204.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Sunday night, March 31, to Catriona. Celebrate Mother’s Day with a night of music and dancing from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Admission is just €9 with tea served at 10pm.

Music

Aoife Scott will play Clonmel Folk Club at The Coachman on Tuesday, April 2 at 8pm with doors open at 7pm. Tickets on sale in Ger Ambrose Jewellers, Clonmel Arts Centre and The Coachman.

Exhibition

A new exhibition opening next month at the Source Arts Centre Thurles will examine the notion of Direct Provision Centres in Ireland. The exhibition opens on Friday, April 5 and runs until Saturday, April 27.

Gig

Paul Noonan plays The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, May 11. Tickets are on sale now from 0504 90204. Tickets cost €25 and show begins at 8pm.