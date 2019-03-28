Source Film Club to screen The Little Strangers starring Domhnall Gleeson

A sinister supernatural presence appears to haunt a family in Lenny Abrahamson’s 1940's set gothic drama The Little Stranger, based on Sarah Water’s 2009 novel.

Set in the English countryside in 1948, the story centres on Faraday (Domhnall Gleeson), a young doctor who returns to the village of his childhood.

One of his first house calls is to Hundreds Hall, a once magnificent mansion now falling into dilapidation where he becomes acquainted with the Ayres family.

There is Rod Ayres (Will Poulter), a horribly scarred RAF fighter who has now become withdrawn, his plain-speaking sister Caroline (Ruth Wilson) and their rather cool and reserved mother Mrs. Ayres (Charlotte Rampling).

The once prosperous family have now fallen on hard times and despite Faraday’s scepticism, insist an ominous presence is tormenting them within their home.

As both his obsession with Hundreds Hall and his desire for Caroline grow, Faraday is quite unprepared for how much his own life is about to become intertwined with that of the Ayres.

The Little Stranger will be screened in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, April 3 at 8pm. Tickets: €9/ €5.

For more information contact the box office on 0504 90204 or email boxoffice@sourcearts.ie