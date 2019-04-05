Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club plan clean up of Bogfield this Saturday

Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club is looking for volunteers to take part in a community project to clean up and help develop the Bog Field at Carrickbeg, the riverbank and surrounding areas tomorrow Saturday, April 6 from 10.30am.

"We would really appreciate it if you could join us on the day if you have some time to spare and be part of this environment project," said a Lions Club spokesperson.

For information contact Pat Murphy at (087) 056 2020 or Brian White at (086) 833 4844.