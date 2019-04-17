Ursuline past pupil Jessie Buckley earning rave reviews for feature film Wild Rose

Former Thurles student Jessie Buckley is earning rave reviews for her latest film Wild Rose which opened in cinemas nationwide on Friday.

Buckley, who previously attended the Ursuline Secondary School where her mother works as a music teacher and vocal coach, has been praised by critics for her mesmerising performance as heroine Rose Lynn - a Glasgow born aspiring country and western singer who longs to go to Nashville to pursue her dreams of super stardom.

At the beginning of the film, Rose is being released from a stint in prison following a petty crime and returns home to her mother (the excellent Julie Walters) and her two young children.

After landing a cleaning job nearby, the headstrong Rose gets the chance of a lifetime after her employer overhears her singing one afternoon and offers to help her record a demo to send to her contacts in the music industry.

However Rose is then torn between her quest for stardom and raising her young family.

The film, which has been billed as Buckley's breakthrough role, has earned the young actress a slew of rave reviews from critics who have praised her electrifying performance as the temperamental title character.

Buckley first attracted national attention when, at just 17, she reached the final of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s BBC talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008.

Following her star making turn on the reality TV show, she went on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), graduating in 2013.

Since then the Killarney born actress has starred opposite Hollywood heavyweights including Jude Law, Renee Zellwegger, Robert Downey Jr and Keira Knightley.

Next up for Buckley is the big budget Sky and HBO drama Chernobyl opposite fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The TV mini series examines the human story behind the catastrophic nuclear disaster and as part of her research for the role, Buckley met with Clonmel campaigner Adi Roche.

Wild Rose is in cinemas now.

