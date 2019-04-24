INTERVIEW
60 seconds with....Thurles band Dodging Bullets
Pictured left to right: John Callanan, Shane Moloney, Kevin Callanan and Colm O’Dwyer
Thurles based rock/ pop four piece Dodging Bullets have played support to Aslan and recently released their first single Jumping Ship.
Favourite Tipperary person: The Rattler Byrne
Top place to visit in Tipperary: Jim of the Mill’s pub.
Best on stage moment: Playing with Aslan
Worst on stage moment: When somebody spilled a pint on our mixing desk.
Most famous person to show up at a gig: Eoin ‘Bono’ Ryan – Seskin Lane.
Three things you would bring to a desert island: Phone, guitar, the complete Father Ted box set.
If we weren't in Dodging Bullets, we'd be: Teachers, SNAs and sound techs.
Proudest moment for the band to date: Releasing our debut single.
Most unusual place to play a show: Played in a living room smaller than most stages once.
If I was president for a day: Extend the weekend into Monday.
Biggest issue in Ireland today: Rent/ homelessness
Best thing about performing: We all just love music and the buzz of playing.
In 10 years Dodging Bullets will be...In rehab for tea addiction.
For more information on Dodging Bullets check out @dodgingbulletsofficial on Facebook.
