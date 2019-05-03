Explore the wildlife on our doorstep in Tipperary at community event in Clonmel

A brilliant new family day out is being launched in Clonmel this Sunday, May 5, when the inaugural Community Biodiversity Day is being held in the Denis Burke Park from 12 noon to 4pm.

Everyone is invited to come along to picnic, play games and explore the theme of biodiversity, the variety of living things in our natural environment.

This event is part of the new nationwide National Community Day initiative, which encourages people to get together and share food and family-friendly activities.

So pack a picnic, grab a blanket, bring your granny, uncle, cousins and friends and head to the park to enjoy the great outdoors and explore the wildlife on our doorstep.

Games and activities will focus on Clonmel’s natural heritage of plants and animals, particularly insects, and also how we can help insects like pollinators.

The biodiversity mandala quiz first seen at last September’s Applefest will return to let individuals explore their own personal connection to the natural world.

Artists and craftspeople will be leading workshops where you can make your own bug hotel, willow insects and seedbombs using natural materials.

Two exciting treasure hunts will reveal surprising facts about how the plants in the park support a range of insect life, which in turn provides food for birds, bats and mammals.

There will be opportunities to go bug-hunting and to have your insect finds identified before they are safely returned to their habitats.

Clonmel Applefest and Suircan Community Forum, the groups responsible for planting two apple orchards and a butterfly garden in the park, are hosting this event to promote understanding, enjoyCreative Ireland ment and protection of our local ecology.

The event is funded by Tipperary County Council and Creative Ireland.

For updates and more information, log onto the Facebook page @clonmelapplefest or e-mail clonmelapplefest@gmail.com

