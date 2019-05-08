Tipperary rock choir off to create UpRoar in Budapest

Clonmel rock choir, UpRoar Rock Chorus have a busy summer ahead as they prepare for numerous performances, including their first trip abroad.

The choir - with their music director Eamon O’Malley and accompanist, Jennifer Williams - will travel to Budapest, where they will take part in the 5th annual Budapest Music and Orchestral Festival at the end of June.

As the only Irish act to appear at this festival, they will represent the nation and Tipperary where they will perform a 30 minute program in front of an international audience.

UpRoar are also taking part in the 2019 AIMS Choral competition which is held in New Ross on Sunday, May 19.

Having achieved runners-up place last year - with their first appearance at a choral competition - they are looking forward to taking part again.

Next on the calendar is a free lunchtime concert open to all the public, to be held upstairs in The Main Guard on Sunday, May 26at 1:30pm, where they will perform a programme of songs from their repertoire, which includes music by Queen, U2, Adele and many more.

Directly after their appearance in Budapest, the choir are thrilled to have been asked to perform at Ireland’s first 80s music festival, Forever Young, in Palmerstown Estate, Naas Co Kildare, from July 5-7.

With a line up that includes The Human League, Level 42, Hothouse Flowers and Bonnie Tyler, the choirs repertoire - which includes a number of 80s songs - will fit right in with their role as a pop-up attraction throughout the weekend!

For more information and updates on where UpRoar Rock Chorus will be performing then check out their Facebook page.

The choir will be recruiting new members in September and info will be displayed on their page.

Facebook page https://www.facebook.com

/uproarrockchorus/