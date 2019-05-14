Tipperary dance boost as Clonmel group hitting new heights

Almost 50 lyrical/ contemporary ballet students from Clonmel- based school AOK- DANCE took part recently in the Twilight Dance Convention in Limerick, with several group pieces, as well as numerous solos and duets.

All pieces performed by the school are original pieces, newly choreographed each year by school owner Aoife O'Keeffe.

The students competed in the highest level, against schools from around the country, and had a very successful weekend, receiving gold, silver and bronze awards, with several overall placings.

The previous weekend, advanced lyrical/contemporary ballet students from the school performed in the Civic Theatre, Dublin as part of NOISE Moves Dance Festival, a contemporary dance festival for young adults.

This was the school's second year being invited to perform at the event, having performed previously in 2018.

They performed their piece "Presence", and received a great reception from a packed house in the theatre. Earlier this year they had previewed a short section of this piece in the RDS, Dublin.

The school is now preparing for the summer show, as well as upcoming ballet exams and public performances.

AOK-DANCE is a Clonmel-based contemporary ballet school, specialising in ballet, contemporary and lyrical dance, as well as classes just for boys, and adult classes.

The school has continued to grow since its foundation four years ago, and operates on the ethos of fun, learning, confidence building, and providing equal opportunities to all students.