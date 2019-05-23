The Clonmel Concert Band to play free concert in Tipperary church

The Clonmel Concert Band is presenting The Golden Hour, a one-hour free concert from 3–4pm at Old St. Mary’s Church, Mary Street, Clonmel on this Sunday, May 26.

It will be an hour of favourites with music by Glenn Miller, Henry Mancini, George Gershwin, movie composer John Williams and lots more.

The Clonmel Concert Band, conducted by Danny Carroll, is delighted to be joined by two great vocalists, Andrea Ruth–Houlihan and Emmet Donlan.

They will perform standards from the Great American Songbook as well as the much-loved duet, The Prayer, made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

The concert will be followed by a retiring collection in aid of the restoration and refurbishment of Old St. Mary’s Parochial Hall.

For more of What's On in Tipperary read New acts announced for the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival