Tipperary's youngest billionaires among Late Late Show line up

Tipperary billionaires, a Kerry political dynasty and the family of the late HPV campaigner Laura Brenann are among the guests on the final Late Late Show of the season.

Dromineer brothers Patrick and John Collison conquered Silicon Valley, having built their online payments software firm Stripe from a few lines of code to a company that’s now worth $22 billion.

They’ll be chatting about how they did it, the influence of their parents on their success and why it’s important to them that Ireland remains a major fixture in their empire.

At last week’s local elections, the next generation of the Healy-Rae clan topped the polls, winning three seats on Kerry County Council and further strengthening the family’s dominance of the political scene in The Kingdom.

Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Johnny Healy-Rae, Maura Healy-Rae and Jackie Healy-Rae Jr will be in studio to discuss the modern political dynasty started by Jackie Healy-Rae and why the family political machine is so successful.

The Late Late Show will also celebrate the life of the late Laura Brennan on Friday night.

The Clare woman made a huge impact when she appeared on the show in April last year to tell her story of being diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer and to raise awareness of the HPV vaccine. Her campaign helped generate a surge in the take up of the vaccine.

Laura’s mum Bernie, dad Larry and brothers Colin, Fergal and Kevin will join Ryan to talk about their loss and the impact that Laura had on those who loved her and on the country.

Also dropping into the Late Late Show set will be Oliver Callan, Luka Bloom and The Waterboys.

Only on the final Late Late Show of the season, Friday, May 31 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.