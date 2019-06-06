Tipperary choir prepares for concert in Clonmel church

Clontempo Choir will stage Gabriel Faure’s much-loved work Requiem, with professional soloists and accompaniment, at St. Mary’s Church in Irishtown, Clonmel at 8pm on Saturday June 15.

The programme for the concert will be supported by works by Durufle, Bruckner, Stopford and Dawson. Fiona Flavin is the soprano soloist and Ben Jacob the baritone.

For this concert Clontempo will be under the musical direction of Fearghal O’Conchubhair.

Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved from any choir member.

Clontempo is a mixed voice choir formed two years ago, based in Clonmel, and this concert follows its successful performances of Vivaldi and the Rutter requiem in 2017 and 2018.

Above - Clontempo choir featured on the programme of the 65th Cork International Choral Festival

Last month the choir featured on the programme of the 65th Cork International Choral Festival at St. Finbarr’s Cathedral. Clontempo took the stage in front of a packed cathedral and two international judges, one from Germany and the other from the United States.

The Clonmel choir did well enough to earn a score of 84 points, which put them well in the mix and just nine points off the winner.

Rehearsals take place at St. Mary’s Hall in Irishtown on Monday evenings from 7.45 to 9.30pm, with musical director Fearghal O’Conchubhair. The choir is open to all who wish to give singing a try.

Clontempo is grateful for the financial support of Tipperary County Council, who have assisted the choir in staging each of its public performances to date.

