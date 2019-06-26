History lecture on the Ladies of Llangollen takes place in Ormond Castle this weekend

A history lecture on the relationship between two women from local artistocratic families in the 18th century will be given at Ormond Castle this Saturday, June 29 at 11.30am.

The Ladies of Llangollen: Tales of Sarah Butler and Sarah Ponsonby lecture will be given by Lori Moriarty of Laois County Library. Sarah Butler was a daughter of the Earl of Ormonde while Sarah Ponsonby was related to the Earl of Bessborough, whose Piltown residence is now Kildalton Agricultural College.

Admission is free but it's essential to book your place in advance. You can do so by telephoning (051) 640787.