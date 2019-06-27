Preparations underway for Cut Loose country music festival

The annual Cut Loose country music festival will be staged in Holycross GAA grounds on Sunday July 21 with some of the top acts in the land attending to entertain, what is expected to be another huge attendance in the heart of mid Tipperary.

Work is currently underway at the venue to ensure that the very best of customer facilities will be provided before, during and after the event.



A team of volunteers under the watchful eyes of Holycross Ballycahill GAA club Chairman Michael Ryan, and Chairman of the Cut Loose Festival Committee, Deputy Michael Lowry TD, have swung into action this week and are busy getting the place into top shape so that the one day event can run as smoothly as it has done since its inception.



Of course the numbers attending have grown and grown, and so too have the challenges for the organisers. But, those challenges have been embraced wholly and they have become very adept at hosting the event which has become one of the must-attend concerts of the summer.



Indeed, this event has become one of the biggest country music festivals in the land and it has been described as being the best with superb facilities, free parking, food and drink outlets and a magnificent atmosphere from start to finish.

Having grown from humble beginnings, the Cut Loose festival is one of the most desirable from a performance viewpoint with the artists loving the buzz from the crowd - dancing on the specially constructed dancefloor continues right throughout the day and well into the evening. This dancefloor has been increasing in size with each year and the installers - a team of local volunteers - have become experts in their field.



Among the performers will be the likes of the ever popular Nathan Carter, Michael English, Derek Ryan, Jimmy Buckley, Louise Morrissey, Keith and Lorraine, and The Conquerors. There will be ample seating throughout the grounds, including much covered seating in the stand, a designated picnic area and of course ice cream and treats aplenty to keep all the kiddies happy.

Tickets for the event cost just €20 and all kids under 12 go free. Tickets will be available at the entrance points on the day or can also be purchased on tickets.ie or at local Supervalu and Centra stores. It is advisable to have tickets pre-bought as this leads to greater ease of access to the grounds.



The annual Cut Loose Country Music Festival in Holycross

Regular visitors to the festival will see a transformed venue with the facilities being improved upon all the time, thanks to the hard working committee of Holycross Ballycahill GAA club. The club is regarded as one of the most forward thinking in the area and was the first outside of Semple Stadium to construct a stand for spectators. They have since added a second pitch, a walkway, the fabulous John Doyle Centre - a wonderful tribute to Tipperary's eight times All-Ireland winning senior hurling medalist who hailed from the parish - and more recently a magnificent astro-turf facility which will see Gaelic Games, and sports in general, played by boys and girls of the parish and its surrounds for many many years to come.

The facilities at St Michael's GAA grounds really are a magnificent boost to the local community and continue to be a real focal point for parishioners at large.



There will be huge local involvement in the ongoing preparations in the coming weeks to compliment the work already undertaken, and the club and parish, is really looking forward to extending a céad míle failte to all who make their way to Holycross on the day.



Gates open at 11:00am and the event runs from 12:30 - 7:00pm.

See you there.