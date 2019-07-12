Nathan Carter reveals all ahead of Cut Loose show in Holycross

Ahead of performing at this year's Cut Loose Music Festival in Holycross, we caught up with country music star Nathan Carter.

What time do you rise in the morning?

Different times depend on if I was playing the night before , but I like to get up as early as possible.

What do you have for breakfast?

Mainly fruit, I love apples.

Who do you phone most often?

My manager John.

Do you exercise? If so, how often?

Yes I do about 4 / 5 times a week and I really enjoy it.

What’s your favourite meal?

Chinese food.

Do you have pets?

Due to living alone and touring commitments I can’t have any pets, but I would love a dog.

How many cups of tea or coffee do you drink a day?

I don’t drink tea or coffee, it’s either water or gin.

What’s the one thing you can’t live without when on the road?

Simple, my phone.

What’s the last think you do before you go to bed at night?

Check my phone.

What’s the one thing we don’t know about you?

I was a champion swimmer as a kid and took part in swimming galas.

Cut Loose Music Festival takes place in Holycross GAA grounds, Co. Tipperary on Sunday, July 21, 2019.