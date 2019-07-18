Tipperary village linked to infamous Ned Kelly celebrates with festival weekend

Plans are well underway for this year’s Ned Kelly Festival Weekend which takes place in Moyglass from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, July 28.

The chosen beneficiaries of this year’s event are three deserving charities: C-SAW (Community Suicide Awareness Workers), South Tipperary; Irish Wheelchair Society, Tipperary Branch Volunteers and Members; and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The organisers are to be commended for their support of deserving charities every year.

Events will begin with the annual Tractor Run starting at 4pm and registration at 3.30pm. Food will be available on return. Music later that night in The Village Inn, provided by The Sheehans, where you can also brush-up on your Ned Kelly history while enjoying lots of chat and a few of your favourite drinks from the bar.

For the more energetic minded, early Sunday morning will suit when you have a choice of taking part in a refreshing 60k and 100k cycle starting at 9.30am with registration at 9am. If you don’t have a bike, why not try the 5k Run starting at 11.30am with registration at 10.30am.

Sunday afternoon in Moyglass village will host a variety of family entertainment all day at the Community Complex with Ned Kelly Re-enactments performed throughout the day at regular intervals. Traditional platform dancing will be followed by an Open Mike session from 1pm to 2pm. Set Dancing, at the crossroads, will take place from 2pm to 4pm. The popular Dog Show will commence at 3pm.

The afternoon will provide kids and family entertainment with lots of amusements, artisan trade stands, food and ice-cream stalls, including the annual raffle for the Hamper Draw.

If you’re still not tired, an open invitation to all is extended to a ‘Mock Wedding’ at The Village Inn’, commencing at 10.15pm.

The annual Ned Kelly Festival Weekend in Moyglass is well-worth a visit so mark the dates in your diary, Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. You are also supporting the organising committee’s three chosen charities by donating to their ‘Bucket Collection’ on the day.