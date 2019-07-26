Tipperary Pride kicks off in Thurles

This weekend sees the first ever Tipperary Pride event taking place in Thurles. A host of events are set to take place at various venues around the town.

Friday, July 26

The evening kicks off in Taffys Bar at 8pm.

Saturday, July 27

Events begin at 4pm at the Angel Shop, Baker St with a relaxing meditation circle.

At 5.30pm there will be a parade through the town meeting at the town park.

From 6pm to 8pm there will be a street party at Baker Street with art exhibition and special guests.

From 7.30pm, there will be a Pride Party at Q-Eleven.

From 9.30pm the main Pride event will kick off at Jim Kennedys, Parnell St. Tickets cost €20.

Sunday, July 28

A Pride breakfast takes place at the Green Sheep, Thurles on Sunday.

For more information visit Tipperary Pride on Facebook.