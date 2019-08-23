Hugely popular Donal Clancy returns to Tipperary for Clonmel World Music gig

Clonmel World Music will be back in Raheen House Hotel, for the first show of its autumn/winter programme, on Friday August 30.

The show features one of Ireland's greatest ballad/folk singers, Donal Clancy.

Donal played a sell-out show in Hotel Minella, Clonmel with Rory Makem last April.

Donal Clancy is the son of Liam Clancy, from the world famous Clancy brothers.

He is proudly carrying on the family tradition of story telling and ballad singing of the highest order, having grown up in a household and community steeped in music.

He spent his early childhood in Canada and the US before his family settled back in An Rinn, Co. Waterford in 1983.

Liam Clancy gave him his first guitar at the age of eight and he was playing professionally by his early teens

Donal was a member of trad group Danu for many years, and he has toured and recorded with Riverdance fiddler, Eileen Ivers.

He was a guest with The Chieftains on their Tears of Stone tours in Japan and the US.

He has also been a member of the Irish American super group Solas and contributed to the soundtrack of Ric Burns’ award-winning documentary film New York.

Dónal Clancy, in his own right, is regarded as one of Ireland’s finest guitarists and ballad singers.

He has, since the death of his father, focused his attention on the family repertoire of songs with which he grew up. He is bringing the tradition to audiences all over the world.

Support for this show will be from Cian Smith (uileann pipes/whistle), Emma Corbett (melodeon) and Katie Corbett (banjo), who are all multi All-Ireland winning musicians. Doors will open at 7pm and the support act will be on stage at 7.40pm sharp.

Tickets are on sale now, on www.clonmelworldmusic.com; in Marian’s Bookshop, Clonmel or directly from Gerry Lawless on 086-3389619.

