Fancy a guided tour of a Tipperary medieval town? - Get to Fethard this Saturday

As part of national Heritage Week (August 17-24), Fethard Historical Society is holding a Guided Walk of the Medieval Town on this Saturday , August 24, at 2.30pm. The group will meet at the footbridge in the Valley and there is no need to book as the tour will proceed whether there are two or twenty-two present. The cost is €5 per adult and all school-going children go free. An umbrella or a raincoat may be needed if the day is showery, but normal footwear will suffice.

National Heritage Week has been a great success all over the country and it both motivates groups to put on events and it also motivates the general population to get ‘up’, ‘out’ and ‘explore’ the world around us

Fethard is still recognised, at national level also, as being a unique place. For instance, it will be used by the Munster Vales tourism group as a location on their ‘Tour Guide Training’ course, which is being run over three days, in three different towns in Cork, Limerick and Tipperary this September.

Two further members of the Historical Society will join the course, as it is important that the town has a bank of trained guides that can receive visiting groups to the historic town.

Further Information on all Heritage Week events can be viewed on www.heritage week.ie