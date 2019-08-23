Your chance to join the chorus for Mother Goose in Clonmel

St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel are currently busy preparing for their society's 126th production - Mother Goose.

This fabulous, festive pantomime written by Dick Meany will be directed by Kevin Fahey and will be staged in November in The White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel.

Application forms for children aged between seven and fifteen, to join the Junior Chorus, will be in next week’s issue of The Nationalist.

We look forward to welcoming faces both old and new to join us in what promises to be another hilarious, fun-filled pantomime!