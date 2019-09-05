New exhibition from Golden photographer John Cash

A new exhibition that captures the beauty and landscape of Tipperary's natural environment has opened to the public in Clonmel's Main Guard.

Journey of the River Suir through Tipperary is a “labour of love” by Golden based photographer John Cash, who has extensively photographed Tipperary's most prominent historical sites located along the counties famed waterway.

The exhibition features a combination of John's best known works alongside newer images, all carefully curated to showcase “the county at its very best.”

READ MORE: Tipperary award winning photographer John Cash shares his favourite things about the Premier County

“There were many early mornings and late evenings spent trying to capture a certain scene in the most beautiful way possible. Anyone with an interest in the Suir will find something of interest in this exhibition,” he says.

The carefully curated exhibition showcases some of the counties most unspoilt scenery, including images of Holycross Abbey and Athassel Priory, and follows the meandering path of the River Suir as its rises at the Devil's Bit through to Carrick on Suir.

Admission to the exhibition is free of charge. It will run in the Main Guard, Clonmel from 9am to 5pm daily until September 24.