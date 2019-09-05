Macra host ‘car treasure hunt’ event

North Tipperary Macra will be hosting a Car Treasure Hunt starting at The Thatch, Ballycommon on Sunday, September 15 at 11am.

The cost per entry is €20 per car or for cars with less than four passengers €5 per head.

There is a great prize for the winning car with all the markers ticked in the fasted time. Everyone is welcome to attend this exciting event.

For more information visit North Tipp Macra Na Feirme on Facebook.