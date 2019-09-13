Exciting lineup for tenth anniversary of Tipperary Dance Platform

Tipperary Dance Platform returns for its tenth year this October, offering a vibrant festive gathering for dance enthusiasts across the county and further afield.

Audiences are invited to enjoy the wide range of performances, exhibitions, live installations, screendance and master classes in a programme which will take place in venues, galleries, libraries and cinemas, in Tipperary, Cashel, Clonmel, Lisvernane, Thurles and Nenagh, from October 7 to 13.

This anniversary is also an opportunity to thank the many people who have contributed to the continuing success of the event, to acknowledge partners, guest artists, and the community of professionals who work endlessly to create pieces, showcase, promote, organise, support and advocate.

This year the focus is on ‘Dance & Tradition, Dance & Community’ and the world class programme for TDP’19 includes performances by Mary Wycherley in collaboration with sound artist La Cosa Preziosa, sculptor Rory Tangney with dancers Magdalena Hylak and Lucia Kickham; Carmen Werner and Roberto Torres performing Una Vez Mas (Once Again) a bittersweet duet depicting the relationship of an ageing couple; Creo Dance Company from Greece with dancers Thenia Antoniadou and Polina Kremasta performing Apogeos.

There will also be a special screening of Ralph Fiennes The White Crow, the incredible true story of legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev.

View the full programme at www.tdp-danceplatform.ie.