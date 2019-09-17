MIC Thurles to take part in Culture Night events

Mary Immaculate College will open its doors to the public to celebrate Culture Night on September 20.

In addition to the events at MIC Limerick, MIC Thurles will also participate in Culture Night for the very first time and the public will be given the opportunity to discover the 190 year history and heritage of the St. Patrick’s Campus from its beginnings as a seminary to the third level institution it now is today.

With the theme of this year’s Culture Night being ‘Wrap Up In Culture’, there’s plenty of culture and creativity to celebrate at MIC for both children and adults.

Events at MIC Thurles will include tours of the campus with librarian, Ruth Talbot, who will guide participants through the history of this 19th century building.

Established in 1837 as a second-level school, it became a major seminary a few decades later and remained so until the early 2000's after which it underwent a massive regeneration to become the campus it is now.

Other events at MIC Thurles include performances from the Presentation Secondary School Thurles and the ‘First Friday Singers’, a musical and singing group from Thurles.

Lecturer at MIC Thurles, Molly Daly, will also present a lecture on the role of the 1850 synod of Thurles in the development of denominational education in Ireland.

Director of Enterprise and Community Engagement at MIC, Dr Maeve Liston, said, ‘Mary Immaculate College is delighted to welcome the public and local communities to our campuses in Limerick and Thurles to celebrate all things culture. This year we are very excited to be showcasing the musical talents of both our staff, students and Alumni through a variety of multi-cultural performances. We are especially thrilled to be working with Comhluadar Luimnigh, a network of Limerick families interested in the Irish language, and the local Presentation Secondary School and ‘First Friday Singers’ group from Thurles, in delivering what is sure to be an enjoyable evening of entertainment.”

All events at MIC Limerick and MIC Thurles are free. No advance booking required. For a full list of events click here.