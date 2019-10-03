What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Capparoe Tidy Towns are hosting a fashion show on Friday, October 18 in Ruddy's Bar, Capparoe. Cheese and wine reception. Prize for best dressed lady on the night. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets €20 from Deirdre Mulqueen on 087 2967822 or any committee member. Great night promised.

The Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA commemoration committee will present a concert in the Excel theatre, Tipperary, on Thursday, October 3, at 7.30pm. The event will honour the volunteers who participated, either directly or indirectly, in the Soloheadbeg ambush, January 21 1919. Relations of some of the brigade's legendary fighters will be present on the night.

A tea dance takes place in Drombane Hall on Friday, October 4 from 9pm to 12. Music by Michael Collins.

Tickets have gone on sale for the Afternoon Tea and Brown Thomas Fashion Show at the Strand Hotel, Limerick on Sunday, October 6. This fundraiser kicks off at 3pm with all proceeds going towards the Children's Ark and St. Gabriel's Respite Centre. Tickets cost €50 and are available by calling 086 3491008 or 087 4171438. For further details of ticket sales please contact Noeleen McLoughlin by email on nmjmcl@hotmail.com.

Sean Nos and Set Classes every Thursday night in Holycross Community Centre at 6.30pm for children and 8.30pm for adults.

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, October 6 to Dermot and Irene Ring. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. This will be the final dance to be organised by The Club for Dancing. This club originally started running social dancing in 1971.