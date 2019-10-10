Tipperary Musical Society host fundraising concert on October 20

Tipperary Musical Society will hold a fundraising concert on Sunday, October 20 in Great National Ballykisteen Hotel.

‘It Was A Very Good Year’, a musical celebration, will feature pieces by both TMS members and guest performers.

This evening of song, dance and musical performance will begin at 8pm and tickets are on sale now from Joe Whelan’s, Main Street Tipperary Town, and current Tipperary Musical Society members.