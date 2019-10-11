Big Tipperary show with Des Bishop at the Clonmel Park Hotel

Des Bishop returns to the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, November 29.

He brings his brand new, critically acclaimed stand up “Taking the Points” as part of a nationwide tour.

The openness and honesty of his presenting style combined with his restless imagination and perceptive comic observations make Des Bishop a must-see for fans of unique, insightful and provocative comedy.

Taking the points is good advice on the hurling pitch but an even better metaphor for life especially when you don’t take advice well. How hard can it be for a man to say “point taken!”

Des Bishop’s new show tries to digest the incredible changes we have seen in society in the last year and a half. Me too, consent, trump, the 8th and how divided everyone is online.

Everyone is welcome to his hilarious new show from snowflakes, the easily offended to those that complain about people being offended.

There is so much 'white noise' and 'opinion' around right now, somebody needs to say, 'Try being informed, not just opinionated', and also, 'Just listen, you might learn something'.