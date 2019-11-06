What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing in Cappawhite Community Resource Centre on Saturday November 23 with music by Michael Collins. Entry fee €10. All proceeds go to Moorhaven. Tickets from Cecilia and Patricia Walshe and Margaret O’Dwyer, Ironmills. You can also get your ticket at the door. Donations of buns, sponges or whatever will be gratefully appreciated. Spots too will be welcome for the raffle.

Dancing at the Rackett Hall, Roscrea on Saturday, November 9 with Jimmy Buckley. Doors open at 9pm with DJ. Jimmy takes to the stage from 11pm to 1am. Entry is €15.

Table quiz in aid of the Tipperary Branch of The Parkinson's Association of Ireland in Pa's Bar, Upperchurch on Friday, November 8 at 9pm. Table of four costs €20.

Opening on Monday November 18 for 6 nights, Thurles Drama will stage Brendan Behan’s Classic comedy satire, The Hostage.

Hermitage Green return to the Source Arts Centre Thurles after their sold-out Spring 2019 show in January 2020. The band will take to the stage on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets cost €25 and are available from the box office on 0504 90204.

Brewery Lane Drama Group present the psychological thriller Gaslight at Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre from Saturday, November 23 to Saturday, November 30.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, November 13 in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, New Street, which is open Monday to Friday from 9.30pm to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm. Call into the booking office or phone: 086 27 4736. Tickets cost €15 and refreshments will be served at the interval.

Cappawhite Drama Group present The Country Boy in Cappawhite Community Resource Centre on Thursday 14, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 of November.

Holycross/ Ballycahill Drama Group present Sive in Holycross Community Centre on Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Sunday 10 of November at 8.30pm.