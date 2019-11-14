Tipperary's Dylan Rooney to hit high notes in Christmas concert

A classical Christmas concert will be presented by renowned Toomevara baritone Dylan Rooney, with a group of equally talented friends, in St Joseph’s Church, Ballinree, Toomevara, on Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, at 8pm on both nights.

Dylan has completed his BA in Music Performance at the RIAM with Virginia Kerr and is now pursuing an MA in Music Performance at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

With his friends, Dylan will present a magical seasonal experience in the beautiful setting of Ballinree Church.

Dylan thanked everyone who attended his memorable concert at Ballinree Church last summer and is looking forward to seeing everybody at Christmas for this special concert.

Tickets cost €20 and are available at Caseys Service Station in Toomevara, and Una’s Flowers, Friar Street, Nenagh. For information: phone 085-7079171.