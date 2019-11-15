Clonmel panto Mother Goose is well worth a gander

With Christmas fast approaching that can only mean one thing in The White Memorial Theatre.

It’s Panto Time - Oh Yes It Is!

On November 19 to 23, St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel will stage Dick Meany's Christmas pantomime Mother Goose.

This timeless tale will captivate and amuse children of all ages.

This pantomime tells the hilarious story of Mother Goose, played by stalwart George Barry, and her wild adventures.

Alongside George, 70 talented children from Clonmel and surrounding areas will take to the stage to entertain you on their adventures through Featherland.

Frontline members include faces both familiar and new.

Local publican Richie Gleeson will return to the stage again this year after his successful cameo appearance in last year’s production of Aladdin.

However, this year he will take on a more substantial role as The King of Featherland.

Other roles include Lauryn Boyle as The Queen of Featherland, Pamela O’Donnell as the Evil Baron, Aoife Hall as Cutie, Amy Everard as Fruity, Kevin Fahey as Give, Diarmuid Vaughan as Take, Jack O'Meara as Simple Simon, Kevin Twohig as Jack, Laura O'Donnell as Jill, Jennifer Lynch as Monsieur Jacques, Grainne Vaughan as the Minister of Eggs and Mary Kelleher as Gertie The Goose.

Evening performances will commence at 7.30pm with a matinée performance on Saturday 23 at 2.30pm.

Tickets for evening performances are priced at €15 and €12 for the matinée performance.

Family tickets are priced at €50 (4 tickets).

Tickets can be purchased on-line or at the theatre box office. This show is well worth a gander so be sure to book your tickets!

Please follow us on our St. Mary’s Choral Society Facebook page for information regarding upcoming events.

All proceeds from our fundraising events are in aid of The White Memorial Theatre Restoration Fund.

So get into the festive spirit early with a wonderful night out at this hilarious panto.

There's nothing to beat live theatre and Clonmel, and indeed all parts of Tipperary, are lucky to have such a vast theatrical repertoire.