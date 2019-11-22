EXHIBITION
Portrait of Tipperary businessman and his daughter unveiled at Clonmel exhibition
EXPO OPENED BY CLONMEL HIGH COURT JUDGE
With their portrait in the background, David Anchell and his daughter Robyn pose with Mr Justice Donald Binchy and artist Eugene de Leaster at the exhibition opening
Eugene de Leastar Exhibition "Portraits of a Patron " and other works had its official opening at Aisling Kilroy's The Narrow Space Art Gallery on Mitchel Street Clonmel.
The official opening was by Mr. Justice Donald Binchy and a newly commissioned portrait of Camida boss David Anchell and his daughter Robyn was unveiled to great applause on the night in a bustling gallery.
