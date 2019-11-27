North Tipp Toy Model and Hobby expo in aid of Milford Hospice

The North Tipperary fourth annual Toy Model and Hobby Show will take place in the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea this Sunday and the event promises to be a great day out for toy model enthusiasts and families alike.

The event will run from 11am to 6pm and admission costs €5 per adult while children under 16 have free entry.

All proceeds raised from the event will go towards Milford Hospice. Last year a fantastic €2,823 was raised for the hospice and organisers are hoping to exceed that figure once again this year.

A great display of model farms, trains, lego and dolls houses are all on the cards to entertain the crowds while lucky attendees will also be in with a chance of winning a fantastic McHale Fusion baler on the day.

For more information contact Shane on 086 8954037.