Tommy Fleming to appear in concert in Tipperary church

St. Mary’s Church in Irishtown, Clonmel will close at 1pm next Tuesday, December 3 for preparations to be made for the Tommy Fleming concert later that evening.

There are still some tickets (at €30 each) available from Maria in the Parish Office; the Old Bridge Centra store or online at www.tommyflemingnet.

Tommy Fleming is visiting Clonmel on his Voice of Hope II tour.

He is regarded as one of the finest singers and actors worldwide and is currently enjoying a hugely successful career.

The church will re-open as normal on Wednesday at 7.15am.

The parish apologises for any inconvenience.

For more What's On in Tipperary read Craft Fair at St. Mary's Parish Hall in Irishtown Clonmel