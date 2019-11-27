Craft Fair at Parish Hall in Tipperary

A craft fair will be held in St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Irishtown, Clonmel from 11am to 5pm on this Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

Anyone who wishes to book a table should contact the Parish Office on 052-6122773.

The cost is €20 per space.

The fair is for handmade and homemade crafts.

Spaces are limited so anyone interested is requested to book as soon as possible.

Maria Cooke, the parish secretary, will be taking a table for baked goods.

If anyone would like to donate some baked goods they should let her know.

All are welcome to visit what should be a great fair.

