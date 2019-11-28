Top trad entertainers for Newport Festival

The fifth Newport Trad Fest will take place in Newport from December 6 to 8.

Top class traditional entertainers will descend on Newport for the weekend with a number of events taking place.

A free concert in Newport church on the Friday night at 7pm will feature many local artists and some members of this year’s All-Ireland Senior Céilí Band champions ‘Cnoc na Gaoithe’ will provide fabulous entertainment.

Workshops will take place on Saturday, December 7 in Newport Community Hall (11-2pm) with tutors Noreen O’Sullivan, Cillian King, Donal O’Connor and Brendan Mulholland providing expert tuition.

The highlight of the weekend will no doubt be Saturday night in The Freigh Inn, where maestros Frankie Gavin and Noel Hill will be joined on stage by Brian McGrath and singer Monica Brennan.

Frankie Gavin is co-founder and leader of the group De Danann for many years and comes from a very musical Galway family.

From west county Clare, a county with a strong tradition for concertinas, Noel Hill is famed far and wide for his virtuoso concertina playing.

Joining Frankie and Noel on the night, is multi-instrumentalist Brian McGrath from Fermanagh who has performed with many groups including De Danann, Dervish and Four Men and a Dog.

The gentlemen will be joined by a fabulous singer from Galway in Monica Brennan.

Also from a musical family, this lady has toured and shared the stage with many great performers and all enjoy her distinctive, traditional voice.

Doors open for this wonderful concert at 7.30pm. Sessions will take place throughout the village for the weekend and the session trail and further information on the weekend can be found on the Newport Tradfest Facebook page.

If you’re looking for some top class traditional entertainment, Newport will be the place to be that weekend.