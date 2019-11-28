Swan Lake comes to Thurles Arts Centre

Ballet Ireland is delighted to present this most famous of ballets, which combines romantic themes, classical technique and ethereal imagery together with Tchaikovsky’s majestic score.

Swan Lake tells the story of Odette, a beautiful princess, who by day is turned into a swan by evil magician Von Rothbart, only to regain her human form at night. Out hunting by the Lakeside, Prince Siegfried encounters her and falls in love with her. But will he be able to break Von Rothbart’s spell…?

This enduring story of love and tragedy, good and evil, has enthralled audiences since it premiered in 1877.

This show features 25 leading professional dancers from Ireland and abroad who will perform this breath-taking production at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Tickets cost €25/20 conc, €15 child under 16 or a family ticket costs €70. Show begins at 7pm. For more information call 0504 90204.