Santa continues his tour of Tipperary with Clonmel visit

The man with the white beard is on his rounds in Tipperary, and the annual visit from Santa and the switching on of the Christmas tree lights at the Old Bridge, Clonmel takes place this Sunday, December 1 at 6pm.

Boys and girls are reminded to have their letters written to Santa in advance of the big day, which is only just under four weeks away.

Everyone is welcome to what is always a very enjoyable community day at the Old Bridge.

For more What's On in Tipperary read Tommy Fleming to appear in concert at St. Mary's Church in Irishtown Clonmel