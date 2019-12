Locally produced short film The Tarantula and the Frog will be screened on Wednesday, December 18 in the Abymill Theatre, Fethard at 8pm. Tickets from 086 3738218.

The plot centres around two characters who decide to go incognito as a Priest and his intellectually challenged brother as they embark on a Bonnie and Clyde style road trip across the countryside of 1980’s Ireland.