Big Tipperary dancing event on New Year's Day at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel

The Michael Collins Band, one of the top attractions on the scene, will appear for an New Year’s Day afternoon tea dancing special at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir on Wednesday 1st January.

Dancing fans are invited to join Michael for a great evening of waltzes, quick steps and jiving, with an odd ‘slosh’ or two thrown in for good measure.

Doors open at 3pm, with dancing from 3.30pm, and teas will be served.

Dancing fans will, of course, have many other big dancing dates to look forward to at the popular County Tipperary hotel with Checkers, Adrian Ryan, PJ Murrihy, Stuart Moyles and Peter Burke all pencilled in for the coming months.

And, if you’re feeling in the mood for a lovely lunch before the dancing or, indeed, a spot of supper afterwards, the splendid new bar at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel will have an extensive menu on offer.