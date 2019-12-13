They'll be coming from Tipperary and everywhere for this Festive Cracker Dance

Fethard Ballroom will again be the focus of the dancing fraternity from Tipperary and further afield when they host their Festive ‘Christmas Cracker’ Dance on Sunday, December 29, featuring Gina and The Champions, and radio star ‘Ronan Collins, who appears as a special guest on the night.

The committee are looking forward to a huge crowd on the night and proceeds will go towards the Ballroom’s ongoing renovation programme, which now makes it one of the most popular dancing venues in the county.

All are invited to come along and tickets are now on sale at Fethard Post Office (052) 6131217 and from Marion’s Clonmel at Tel: (052) 6123813.

There will also be a Bar Extension on the night followed by a Disco with ‘Mad Mike’ who was extremely popular the last time he played in Fethard! Tickets cost €25 each.