Dave Lawlor's big Tipperary tribute to the Crooners

Following its sell out performance, the spectacular show A Salute to the Crooners featuring Dave Lawlor, makes a welcome return to Brú Ború Theatre Cashel on Saturday, January 18.

Be spellbound as one of Ireland’s greatest singers pay tribute to the songs of Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Matt Monro, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Engelbert Humperdinck, Perry Como and Dean Martin.

Not only do you witness the crooner classics come to life with Dave’s velvet voice but also see the fabulous portrayal of images of all the artists.

With a career spanning over thirty years, Dave Lawlor, star of the highly acclaimed ‘Reeling in the Showband Years’ Show was chosen by music promotions company Linden Productions to front this unique audio visual show.

Only an entertainer of Lawlor’s exceptional calibre could pay homage – accurately, respectfully, and with the appropriate humility – to so many musical icons in one show.

Acknowledged by his contemporaries as one of Ireland’s best singers, Dave has received many accolades to date, including three top ten hits in the Irish Charts.

Dave will bring the audience through the great crooner songbook with some of the best know hits of the twentieth century such as Born Free, New York, New York, Portrait of my Love, The Wonder of You, Sway, Please Release Me, Moon River, My Way, Magic Moments, Quando Quando, and many more.

Asked for his favourite among all of those golden greats, star of the show Dave Lawlor smiles but said - “If I was to pick the one that touches me most, it’s the one we finish with, My Way by Frank Sinatra.

“At my stage of life and career, that song means a lot to me. And it means a lot to everybody in the audience, too. A lot of young people are interested in the music, and they love it.

“ But the majority of the audience might be of my own age group. But really, ‘My Way’ is such an iconic song that it touches everybody in some way, I think”.

Sit back, relax and sing along with Dave as he will enthral you in this visually stunning show by taking you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane

Tickets €25 from Bru Boru Box Office 062 61122 and online www.bruboru.ie

As Red Hurley enthused about A Salute to the Crooners -

‘Lawlor stands in the shoes of giants…….and they’re a perfect fit’.