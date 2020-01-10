Blue Door sessions to host open mic event in Nenagh

After the wonderful success of the first Blue Door Sessions Open Mic Night in the Well Bar, Nenagh in December, the Blue Door Sessions will host an open mic the second Sunday of every month.

“We at the Blue Door Sessions are a platform for independent artists. We are developing an alternative scene where all types of experimental and original performances of any kind can be shared with a new audience on our open mic stage,” explains founder Joanna Ryan Purcell.

The Blue Door Sessions originated from the Blue Door Creative space set up by artist and performer Ryan-Purcell. It was officially opened by Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin and has since played host to art classes, comedy events and live music sessions.

The next open mic event takes place on Sunday, January 12 at 7.30pm upstairs in the Well Bar, Nenagh.